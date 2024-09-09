LA County reports 1st case of dengue not related to travel

Los Angeles County is reporting its first case of locally-acquired mosquito-borne dengue not related to travel, the Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Officials said the Baldwin Park resident has no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic.

Previously, locally-acquired cases of dengue were confirmed in 2023 in Long Beach and Pasadena.

Officials are reminding the public that although the risk for widespread transmission in LA County is low, it's important to take preventative measures to control the spread of the virus.

Dengue fever is transmitted primarily through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. Symptoms are similar to flu and include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding.

Severe cases may lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome; both require immediate medical attention.

"This case further indicates that dengue fever is present in our community. While the likelihood of widespread transmission is low at this time, we must remain vigilant and prevent further cases through public education and mosquito control efforts," said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer.

While there are no specific medications to treat dengue, there are supportive medicines to help with fever and pain.

Officials noted there is a vaccine for dengue, but it is not approved for use in U.S. travelers who are visiting but not living in an area where dengue is common.

Listed below are tips to reduce your risk of contracting dengue and other diseases spread by mosquitoes: