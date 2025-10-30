LA County Fire Department sending crews to Jamaica amid Hurricane Melissa

The Brief Help is on the way as the Los Angeles County Fire Department is sending crews to hurricane-devastated Jamaica. The move comes as Hurricane Melissa left a deadly and destructive path in Jamaica.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department's international search and rescue team will depart for Jamaica Thursday evening after being ordered by the U.S. State Department to respond to the nation to assist in recovery efforts after a category 5 hurricane battered the island.

Packing winds of 185 mph, Hurricane Melissa left a wake of death and devastation in Jamaica, killing at least four people, after making landfall on Tuesday at New Hope on the southwestern side of the island.

The search and rescue team, known as USA-2, will depart Los Angeles International Airport Thursday night.

The team is made up of 34 members and four search dogs. Together, they have 42,000 pounds of equipment.

Joining the Los Angeles County team will be the Fairfax County (Virginia) Fire Department's international USAR team, USA-1, which has also been activated.