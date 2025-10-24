LA County confirms first West Nile virus death of the year

The Brief Los Angeles County health officials confirmed the first death of the year due to West Nile virus (WNV). The patient was a San Fernando Valley resident who died from a neurological illness caused by the severe mosquito-borne virus. So far this year, 14 WNV human infections have been documented in the county, with half the cases concentrated in the San Fernando Valley.



What we know:

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the death of a San Fernando Valley resident from a severe neurological illness caused by the West Nile virus.

The county has documented 14 WNV human infections so far this year, which excludes cases reported by the Long Beach and Pasadena health departments.

Of these documented cases, half of the infected residents live in the San Fernando Valley.

The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. While many people may not show symptoms, the virus can lead to severe conditions such as meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis, and potentially death.

Common symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea, joint pains, body aches, and a minor skin rash.

Over the past five years, Los Angeles County has averaged 56 human cases of the virus annually, though the actual number of infections is believed to be much higher because many cases go unreported.

What they're saying:

Dr. Muntu Davis, a county health officer, extended condolences while issuing a reminder to the public about preventative measures.

Dr. Davis stated, "To the family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one due to West Nile virus, we extend our heartfelt condolences."

He continued, "This tragic loss reminds us how dangerous mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus and dengue can be. Protect yourself and your neighbors by using insect repellent, getting rid of standing water where mosquitoes breed, and keeping window and door screens in good repair. Small actions like these can make a big difference in preventing illness."

What we don't know:

Health officials did not release any other details about the deceased patient, including age or exact location within the San Fernando Valley.

What you can do:

Health officials strongly urge residents to take action to protect themselves from mosquito bites and reduce mosquito breeding:

Use insect repellent.

Get rid of standing water (where mosquitoes breed) around your property.

Keep window and door screens in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.