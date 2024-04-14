LA County captures 80 billion gallons of reusable water during this rain season, Public Works says

Some, like Noah Redclay, are excited by the rain.

"I like it, yeah. I got my shoes off," said the 20-year-old.

But, for others like one Glendale man we met, "It's too much!"

Because of that rain, rocks came tumbling down on Malibu Canyon Road near the tunnel causing it to be closed from Piuma Road to Civic Center Drive. Much of what fell is sandstone. It’s pretty porous and breaks easily.

Steve Burger with LA County Public Works says during this rainy season we've captured 80 billion gallons to reuse.

Burger said that’s enough water to cover 2 million residents.

Along the canyon roads, because we get slides, Burger says survey teams have marked some of the larger boulders to monitor them and if they see any movement they can have a preemptive closure or they can even use high pressure hoses to knock those boulders down.

But, clearly slides happens.

Like the seabirds over the ocean there are plenty of Southern Californians ready to fly back to the beach and catch a few rays.

On the other hand, there are some who crave the beauty of a rain-fed canyon waterfalls or the squishy feel of mud between their toes so they hike in the mud. They call it barefoot hiking or grounding.

Oswyn Serra and Giselle Menge say it is best after the rain because the ground is so soft. They say, it just energizes their bodies.

Same goes for Noah Redclay and his friends and family.

"I like the way it feels on my skin," Redclay said.

"It's reconnecting with nature," his girlfriend adds.

LA County Public Works says the county has an average of 15.4 inches of rain a year. Since October, they say, we've had 21 inches.