LA Councilman Kevin de León announces reelection bid

Kevin de León, who defiantly held onto his Los Angeles City Council seat despite persistent calls for his resignation following his participation in a racially charged recorded conversation that led to Councilwoman Nury Martinez's resignation, said Wednesday he plans to seek reelection.

He made the announcement in an interview with Politico, saying he is confident he still has support among his constituency.

"When a lot of people that I called my friends and allies turned away from me, my constituents had my back," De León told Politico. "I understood in a deeper way the relationship that I had with my community and how that motivates and drives me. That's why I'm still here. And that's why I'm running."

Two well-known local politicians -- Assembly members Miguel Santiago and Wendy Carrillo -- have already announced bids for de León's seat.