Man arrested for stealing copper wires from SoCal Edison utility poles

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Ventura County after he allegedly stole telecommunication copper wires from Southern California Edison utility poles, authorities said.

(Ventura Co. Sheriff)

On July 6, officials with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said a witness who contacted them saw three suspects cutting the copper power lines near the intersection of S. Mountain and Balcom Canyon roads, near Fillmore.

Ventura County deputies and detectives responded to the scene and one of the suspects, identified as Vasquez Gutierrez, was in possession of an estimated 100 feet of copper wire, cutting tools, and a ladder. He was detained at the scene.

Gutierrez was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail for grand theft, criminal conspiracy, felony vandalism, and possession of burglary tools.

(Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

The other two suspects remain at large.

The investigation revealed several sections of the wire had been cut. Authorities said perpetrators who steal copper wire recycle the stripped metal for money at recycling centers.

In recent months, sheriff’s officials said approximately 5,000 feet of cable have been stolen from the area.

Gutierrez remains in custody and is not eligible to post bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fillmore Station at 805-524-2233.