LA city-run COVID-19 vaccination sites offering 106,000 vaccine doses this week

Los Angeles' city-run COVID-19 vaccination sites -- including its newest site at Los Angeles Southwest College -- will offer over 106,000 vaccine doses this week, including about 60,000 first doses and 46,000 second doses.

Last week, the city-run sites offered over 90,000 doses, and the week before it offered more than 70,000.

"With eligibility expanding and our vaccine supply growing, our city continues to work around the clock to get Angelenos vaccinated as swiftly and safely as possible," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "Every time an Angeleno does their part and gets vaccinated, that's a step forward for their health and for the lives of their loved ones -- and a critical step toward ending this pandemic, returning to the embrace of family and friends, and revitalizing our economy."

The city expects to receive 50,000 Moderna doses, 36,000 Johnson & Johnson doses and 20,000 Pfizer doses this week, according to Garcetti's office.

The newest site at Southwest College is available for appointments to get the Pfizer vaccine starting Tuesday, according to the Carbon Health website. The city's seven other sites are located at Dodger Stadium, San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College and the University of Southern California's University Park campus. All sites, except Dodger Stadium, are open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week.

Dodger Stadium's hours will change this week as the team begins its home season. People can get vaccinated at the stadium Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site will be closed on Friday, but this is not expected to affect the city's vaccine distribution.

The city is also deploying a tenth Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity program team, which brings vaccines into underserved neighborhoods in South Los Angles, East Los Angles and the San Fernando Valley. The program is expected to administer 12,500 first doses and 8,000 second doses this week in Watts, Vermont Vista, Vermont Square, Pico-Union, Boyle Heights, Van Nuys, Sunland- Tujunga and other areas that have higher levels of COVID-19 positivity rates.

The program has administered more than 60,000 doses so far, with 90% given to people of color and people in areas most impacted by the pandemic.

Last week, the city's sites collectively administered 93,000 doses, including 12,000 by mobile teams. With vaccines rolling out, the city's data shows a declining median age of those getting vaccinated, with last week's median age at 52, down from 56 the previous week.

Eligible Angelenos can sign up for a first dose appointment online. Those who need a second dose should have received notifications with their appointment details by text or email.

