Chainsaw-wielding man accused of cutting down trees in DTLA arrested

A suspect accused of using a chainsaw to chop down trees in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The suspect, 45-year-old Samuel Patrick Groft, was arrested Tuesday in downtown LA on suspicion of felony vandalism, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trees hacked by chainsaw-wielding vandals in DTLA

Groft is accused of cutting down trees in the following areas:

in the 500 block of North Broadway, near Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, in downtown Los Angeles around midnight Thursday;

in the 1500 block of West Eighth Street, near Union Avenue, in the Westlake district around 3:40 p.m. Friday;

the 2Cal skyscraper in the Bunker Hill section of downtown at 350 S. Grand Ave., between Third and Fourth streets, around 1:20 a.m. Saturday; and

in the 300 block of Treadwell Street, adjacent to Forest Lawn- Glendale and San Fernando Road, in Glassell Park, around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

His bail has been set at $100,000.

What we don't know:

The motive is under investigation.

Authorities had previously said multiple people were involved in the crime, but only Groft's arrest was announced Tuesday. It's unclear if police are looking for any other suspects involved.

What's next:

Police are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss details about Groft's arrest.

What you can do:

Police said there may be additional victims because they believe Groft may be responsible for additional unreported crimes.

Anyone with information regarding the tree-cutting incidents is urged to call LAPD Central Burglary Detective Gutierrez at 213-924-8930.

Calls during non-business hours should be directed to the watch commander at 213-486-6618. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.