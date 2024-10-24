LA braces for traffic nightmare Friday with World Series, USC game and more

Several major events taking place in Los Angeles Friday are expected to cause a traffic mess.

In a press conference Thursday, LA Mayor Karen Bass said she’d encourage businesses to let their employees leave work early Friday.

"That would be something they should absolutely consider," said Bass. "So, they don’t get bottlenecked, especially in the downtown area."

At 5 p.m. Friday is Game 1 of the World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers in Los Angeles. At roughly the same time, the Suns and Lakers tipoff at Crypto.com Arena, there’s a USC-Rutgers football game at the Coliseum, the East LA Classic at SoFi Stadium, and major concerts at the Intuit Dome and The Kia Forum.

"We’re likely to experience congestion impacts city and region wide," Laura Rubio-Cornejo from LADOT.

City officials are encouraging people to ride Metro to help with traffic. Metro is doubling the amount of shuttles for the Dodger World Series games.

"LAX is preparing for busier than usual traffic," said Mayor Bass. "LA Metro will be running extra service."

The LAPD is increasing patrol for safety while also adding 100 traffic officers to help with flow near events.

"For those that choose to drive, please allow extra time, follow traffic instructions, remain patient," said LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi.

Mayor Bass says she has spoken with NYC Mayor Eric Adams about the World Series. So far, the two have not come up with terms for a bet, but they’re taking suggestions.

"We will absolutely have a bet that we will make, and I will say, if Angelenos have an idea, you should call into the Mayor’s office," said Bass.