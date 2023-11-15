Boyle Heights suspected arsonist arrested after 4 fires set within 30 minutes

A man accused of setting multiple fires in the Boyle Heights area was arrested Wednesday, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a person starting a fire near the intersection of E. Cesar E Chavez Avenue and N. State Street. The caller reported they saw a man with tattoos on his face on his bike who was setting random fires in the area.

Fire authorities said four fires were set along Cesar E Chavez Ave. between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where Los Angeles City firefighters worked to knock down a house fire.

A resident who lives inside the home said he heard some crackling and ran outside. When he saw the fire, he grabbed a fire hose to fight the flames before firefighters arrived.

"Waking up to a fire is way different than waking up to an earthquake or some rainstorm," Zac Fernandez said.

Fernandez added he lives at the home with his pregnant girlfriend and dog.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department located the suspect in downtown LA. He was arrested without incident.

The Los Angeles ATF is handling the investigation.