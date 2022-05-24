LA-area officials react to Texas shooting, call for gun control

Los Angeles-area officials reacted with horror, anger and renewed calls for tougher gun control Tuesday as news spread of the latest mass shooting in the United States -- this one at a Texas elementary school where at least 14 students and a teacher were killed.

"Our hearts are breaking. I'm sick of this," Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted following Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

"We can't keep losing innocent children because we're incapable of doing what's right," Garcetti added. "We can't stall on gun control any longer. How much sorrow before stopping these acts of senseless violence?"

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Los Angeles, wrote, "My heart breaks for the families of the victims in Uvalde, TX. We cannot continue to do nothing on gun reform and expect a different result. We must pass laws to stop these awful, preventable tragedies NOW."

Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting

Tuesday's horror took place around noon Texas time. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that 14 students, along with a teacher, were killed when a single gunman struck.

According to reports, the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, shot his grandmother earlier in the day, then headed to the school, possibly carrying a handgun and a rifle.

"He shot and killed -- horrifically, incomprehensibly -- 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said. "Mr. Ramos, the shooter, he himself is deceased. It is believed that responding officers killed him."

Some 15 other children and two adults were injured in the shooting, according to various reports.

The nation's latest mass shooting came one day after Los Angeles elected officials, faith leaders and cultural leaders gathered at First AME Church of Los Angeles for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims killed in two racial- and hate-motivated mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Laguna Woods last week.

The vigil was hosted by the Los Angeles Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department and attended by Garcetti, Councilmen Curren Price and Paul Koretz and Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore.

A candle was lit for each of the 11 victims killed during the two shootings: 10 in Buffalo on May 14 and one in Laguna Woods on May 15.

"Going to school. Going grocery shopping. Going to church. Going to the mall. My heart breaks for the families and community in Uvalde, Texas -- and for all victims of gun violence," Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, tweeted following Tuesday's school shooting. "We must do better. We must save lives. We must #EndGunViolence."

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis echoed those thoughts, saying on Twitter, "My thoughts and prayers are with those whose loved ones were tragically lost and injured during the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School.

"Gun violence has devastated far too many communities including Uvalde, Texas today. When is enough, enough? #EndGunViolence NOW."

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and board President Kelly Gonez issued a joint statement saying, "Our hearts are with the victims of today's school shooting. May they have the strength and resilience to endure this unacceptable tragedy. As a nation, we must continue to speak up against gun violence. We have a moral and professional collective obligation of ensuring a perimeter of inviolable safety around schools. Enough is enough."

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block added, "Children should be able to go to school without the fear of violence. What happened today shakes me to my core."