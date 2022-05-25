Texas school shooting: What we know about the victims in Uvalde

A nation is in mourning and in a desperate search for answers after a gunman opened fire at more than a dozen students and at least two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday's school shooting at Robb Elementary School is believed to have killed children who were in the second through the fourth grade. As of late Tuesday night, officials have yet to release a full list of names of the victims in the deadly shooting in Uvalde.

Here's what we know so far about the victims and how you can help:

XAVIER LOPEZ

FOX 11 obtained a photo of fourth-grader Xavier Lopez, who was identified by family as one of the victims who died in the shooting. The student at Robb Elementary School was 10 years old when he was gunned down.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the Lopez family cover funeral expenses. Those looking to help can click here for more information.

Xavier Lopez was identified as one of the victims in the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

EVA MIRELES

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at the school, was identified by family as one of the victims.

Mireles' family told the Associated Press that she will be remembered as a loving mother and wife.

"She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed," relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, told AP.

Eva Mireles, a fouth-grade teacher, has been identified as one of the victims in the deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting. PHOTO: Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District

UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING:

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.