Mike Trout ‘100%’ not getting traded, Angels GM says

While all the buzz continues to surround two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani during Major League Baseball’s free agency season, there’s another member of the Los Angeles Angels worth discussing – Mike Trout.

The 11-time MLB All-Star who has won the American League MVP three times would certainly be attractive to a lot of teams. However, ESPN reported Tuesday that Angels general manager Perry Minasian said the center fielder will be staying in Orange County.

How firm was he?

"100," he said during meetings at the Gaylord Opryland Resort, the sports outlet reported.

In the 2023 season, the Angels had a 73-89 record and failed to qualify for playoff contention.

Now, the Angels front office seems to be making offseason moves that will help extend their season into the playoffs in 2024. Last month, they hired Ron Washington as their new manager after firing Phil Nevin who was promoted after the dismissal of Joe Maddon.

Washington becomes the fourth manager in six years since the departure of Mike Scioscia, who held the job for nearly two decades.

Washington has an impressive resume, having managed the Rangers from 2007-14, including two back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, and winning a World Series ring with the Braves in 2021 as their third base coach.