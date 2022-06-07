Los Angeles Angels fire manager Joe Maddon

The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday announced manager Joe Maddon has been fired.

In a tweet, the team named Phil Nevin as Interim Manager.

On Monday night, the team lost its 12th consecutive game, falling 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim.

The Angeles have dropped 16 of their last 19 games, after starting the season with a strong 24-13 record.

The Angels are the fourth team since 1900 to be 10 or more games over .500 and have a losing streak to fall back to .500 or worse, joining 1991 Cincinnati Reds, 1978 Oakland A's and 1970 Chicago Cubs, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the official statistic service of Major League Baseball.

City News Service contributed to this report.