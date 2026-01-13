LA28: What to know about ticket draw registration opening Wednesday

The Brief LA will host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Locals to LA, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Riverside counties get first dibs for the ticket draw. Ticket prices will begin at $28.



Preparations are well underway for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles and ticket registration opens on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

What we know:

The 2028 Olympics will be the largest games in history with more than 11,000 athletes across 51 sports from around the world. Opening ceremonies will be held at SoFi Stadium and the LA Memorial Coliseum, with sporting events taking place across Southern California.

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Honda Center in Anaheim, Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, and the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum in the Exposition Park neighborhood are just some of the venues where the big games will take place.

How to get tickets for the 2028 Olympics

Anyone can register for tickets, and LA locals get first dibs to get slots to buy tickets, which means one’s credit card must match a billing address in LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino or Ventura counties.

In addition, locals can also access tickets early from April 2-6 if registered for the ticket draw by March 18.

LA28 officials encourage those interested in attending the games to sign up for the LA28 newsletter.

Click here to sign up for the LA28 newsletter.

"Ticket access will be determined through a draw process that assigns purchase time slots for ticket drops beginning in 2026," Olympic officials explained.

In addition, hospitality experiences and travel packages will open to the public this year.

Click here for more information on curated packages.

How much will tickets for the Olympics cost?

Single tickets will start at $28.