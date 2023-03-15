Kobe Bryant's prints to be unveiled in heart of Hollywood outside TCL Chinese Theatre

The legacy of Kobe Bryant lives on in the heart of Hollywood.

On Wednesday, the legendary Laker and Academy Award winner will be honored with a permanent display featuring Bryant’s hand and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted on cement on Feb. 19, 2011, at what was then called the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. On that day, Kobe Bryant attended the ceremony with his wife Vanessa, and their daughters Natalia and Gianna.

NBA player Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia Diamante Bryant (L) and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant attend his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theater on February 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Liv (Getty Images) Expand

Los Angeles Lakers Governor Jeannie Buss and Showtime Laker Byron Scott, who coached Bryant during his final two seasons, will give speeches during the unveiling ceremony.

LA Laker Kobe Bryant attends his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on February 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

SUGGESTED: New Kobe Bryant mural in Hollywood highlights NBA legend's second career

In 2018, Bryant became the first former professional athlete to win an Academy Award for his Animated Short "Dear Basketball."He was honored during the 2020 Oscars two weeks after his death.



