Knott's Berry Farm selling 'scare immunity' necklace for Halloween

How much would you pay to not be scared at Knott's Scary Farm?

The annual spooky event put on by Knott's Berry Farm is now offering a new piece of merch that's designed to help do just that.

It's called the "No Boo" necklace, and anyone who wears it is granted "scare immunity" when attending Knott's Scary Farm.

It's important to note, however, that immunity is not given in mazes or indoor scare zones, according to the theme park.

"Wearing this necklace significantly reduces the likelihood of being a target by monsters in scare zones," the theme park said to describe the necklace.

"The program provides families and groups with the flexibility in how they want to experience Scary Farm," the theme park added.

The "No Boo" necklace will be available at retail locations throughout the park starting Sept. 21 and can be pre-purchased on the theme park website for $14.99.

Knott's Scary Farm celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and touts to be the longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park even in Southern California.

The spooky event features terrifying performers, scary mazes, entertainment, and themed food and merchandise.