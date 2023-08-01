Six Flags Fright Fest 2023 details revealed: How to get tickets

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Six Flags Magic Mountain on Tuesday revealed the spooky details about this year's upcoming Fright Fest as the theme park celebrates the chilling event's 30th anniversary.

This year, there will be eight haunted houses and those looking for an extra dose of horror can expect some of the roller coasters to be up and running - in the dark.

Here are the details on the haunted houses:

The Conjuring – Inspired by the film The Conjuring, dare to enter the secluded farmhouse of the Perron family that has been terrorized and plagued by sinister spirits;

SAW X – Do you want to play a game? Experience the return of Jigsaw as you attempt to survive his ingenious and terrifying traps in the untold chapter of his most personal game yet, inspired by the upcoming release from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, SAW X;

Condemned House Party – The party lives on! Beware the souls of Sigma Phi Mu Mu trapped in this dilapidated old frat house. Back by popular demand from the fan-favorite event Scream Break; and

City Under Siege – The clowns have taken over in the expansion of the park’s most popular scare zones and are loose and running rampant through the streets of DC UNIVERSE™;

Willoughby’s Resurrected where evil spirits roam the once-affluent Willoughby’s Family mansion;

Truth or Dare leaves guests questioning their every move, with a new array of never-before-done scares and effects in a warped game of Truth or Dare. We double dare you to play;

Vault 666 Unlocked where demonic relics that are locked in a dark and sinister antique shop, cast spells and haunt those who try and steal them;

Sewer of Souls takes guests into an underground world of lost souls and terrifying tunnels where evil oozes; and

Aftermath 2: Chaos Rising is the region’s largest outdoor maze, covering more than 40,000 square feet where the spirits of the dead and the near-dead inhabit a post-apocalyptic city with larger-than-life props, fire, fog, and other special effects.

Additional scare zones around the park will include:

Devil’s Triangle succumbs all passersby to the deepest, darkest depths of the ocean haunted by the many souls lost to the Devil’s triangle, who prey on guests as they enter the park;

CarnivHELL lures visitors into a once-thriving circus, now taken over by a carnivorous band of carnies. Step right up and enter if you dare;

The Deadzone unleashes a renegade group of cyberpunk zombies that feed on unsuspecting visitors;

TERRORtory Twisted is a haven to steam-spewing mechanical beasts who relentlessly hunt down their victims;

Nightmares – A Twisted Fantasy brings your worst nightmares to life with a perverse twist on childhood favorite bedtime stories; and

Exile Hill makes guests freak out when unimaginable sinister souls appear without warning.

Entertainment will also include:

Unleashed returns with new a new haunt as the monsters break free. Located in City Under Siege at 7:00pm nightly;

Sliders of the Night returns as the clowns of City Under Siege spark up the night in an all-out ghoulish competition of slide or die;

Invasion brings a fun new alien experience to the Full Throttle Stage with live DJs, interactive games and a colony of extraterrestrial creatures that’ll haunt your dreams; and

Spirits with Spirits returns with a new home at the Full Throttle Sports Bar. Guests of age can sink their teeth in devilish treats and sweets accompanied by spirits of both natures.

For parents looking to take their kiddos, Kids Boo Fest offers a range of frightfully fun family activities during the day on Fridays through Sundays during Fright Fest, including:

A trick-or-treat trail in Bugs Bunny World, where you can collect sweet treats and encounter friendly characters along the way;

Two new spooktacular pint-sized mazes with ghoulish fun around every corner; and

A spooky ride aboard the Whistlestop train donned with festive décor.

"We’re excited to be bringing an unparalleled experience of fear and excitement to Southern California in honor of our 30th Fright Fest anniversary," said Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Don McCoy. "We’re upping the scare factor with 30 nights of frights with the addition of two new haunted mazes, eerie new ghouls and monsters, the expansion of one of the event’s most popular scare zones, and so much more. Fright Fest is back and it’s sure to be a party to die for!"

Fright Fest runs from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31.

For more information, tap or click here.