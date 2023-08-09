Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights 2023 lineup revealed

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The world of "Evil Dead Rise" will come to life at Universal Studios Hollywood's annual Halloween Horror Nights attraction, the theme park announced Wednesday as it rounded out the list of frights that will await visitors during the spooky season.

Horror Nights will include a total of eight haunted houses, with "Evil Dead Rise" and "Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America" named as the latest additions to the lineup.

Other haunted houses included in the festivities will be the video game-based "The Last of Us"; "Stranger Things 4," based on the Netflix series; "The Exorcist: Believer," putting visitors in the demonic world of the classic horror film; "Universal Monsters: Unmasked," featuring classic Universal film frights such as The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde; "Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count," with the possessed doll of the long-running film series; and "Holidayz in Hell," putting guests on a "petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations."

Halloween Horror Nights will also feature "Terror Tram ... The Exterminatorz," which transforms the Universal Studios famed tram tour into a trip through an uprising of insects looking to destroy the human race. Tram riders will also travel through the Jupiter's Claim set from the Jordan Peele film "Nope" and meet The Tethered from Peele's film "Us."

Halloween Horror Nights will begin Sept. 7 and continue on select nights through Oct. 31. Several Universal Studios theme park attractions will be open during the event, including Jurassic World -- The Ride, Transformers, Revenge of the Mummy and The Simpsons Ride. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and its accompanying attractions will also be open, with the Death Eaters roaming the grounds.

Information on ticketing and dates of operation is available online at halloweenhorrornights.com.