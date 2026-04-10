Chamel Abdulkarim: Ontario arson suspect invoked Luigi Mangione after $500M warehouse fire, feds say

The Brief Chamel Abdulkarim, 29, faces federal arson charges in addition to state counts of aggravated arson. Federal officials say Abdulkarim filmed himself lighting pallets of paper goods while complaining about his wages. The fire resulted in the total destruction of the facility, with losses estimated at approximately $500 million.



Federal prosecutors have filed charges against an Inland Empire man for allegedly setting the massive six-alarm fire that destroyed a 1.2 million-square-foot Kimberly-Clark distribution center in Ontario earlier this week, causing an estimated $500 million in damage.

What we know:

Chamel Abdulkarim, 29, of Highland, was charged in a federal criminal complaint late Thursday with arson of a building used in interstate and foreign commerce.

This federal filing comes as Abdulkarim is also expected to be arraigned on state criminal charges Monday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

According to an affidavit filed with the federal complaint, Abdulkarim—an employee of NFI Industries, the logistics provider for the facility—recorded himself during the act.

Chamel Abdulkarim (Ontario Police Department) (Ontario Police Department)

In the video, recorded early Tuesday morning, Abdulkarim is allegedly seen setting fire to multiple pallets of paper goods inside the warehouse.

On the recording, he reportedly states, "If you’re not going to pay us enough to [expletive] live or afford to live, at least pay us enough not to do this [expletive]."

The Justice Department further alleges that Abdulkarim sent text messages and made phone calls boasting about the destruction. "I just cost these [expletive] billions," one message allegedly read. Another stated, "All you had to do was pay us enough to live... Didn’t see the shareholders picking up a shift."

He was arrested two miles from the scene, shortly after the six-alarm fire forced 175 firefighters into a defensive battle against the inferno.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kimberly-Clark employee detained on suspicion of arson after massive Ontario warehouse fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy DOJ

The building, which housed essential household goods like Kleenex and Cottonelle, suffered a total roof collapse and is considered a complete loss.

What we don't know:

While the video and text messages point toward a dispute over wages and working conditions, investigators have not yet confirmed a motive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kimberly-Clark Ontario facility destroyed in arson fire; employee in custody

The specific method used to ignite the paper goods remains under investigation, as do the full details of Abdulkarim’s social media activity and digital footprint leading up to the Tuesday morning fire.

Authorities have not clarified if others are being investigated for failing to report the suspect's alleged social media posts and text messages in the hours immediately following the start of the fire.

Timeline:

Tuesday, April 7: The fire broke out at 12:30 a.m. More than 170 firefighters responded as the roof collapsed. Abdulkarim was arrested two miles from the scene later that morning.

Thursday, April 9: The U.S. Department of Justice filed a federal criminal complaint following an investigation by the FBI and ATF.

Friday, April 10: DOJ charges Abdulkarim with deliberately setting fire that destroyed Ontario warehouse.

Monday, April 13: Abdulkarim will be arraigned on state charges in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

What they're saying:

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charges of aggravated arson, a high-level felony reflecting the scale of the destruction.

Ontario police highlighted the collaborative effort in the manhunt, noting that fire personnel from multiple agencies acted rapidly to control the spread while investigators followed "community tips" to find Abdulkarim.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Employee suspected of arson in Ontario warehouse fire

Kimberly-Clark previously stated that they are working with logistics providers "to maintain continuity for customers" despite the total loss of the warehouse.

What's next:

Abdulkarim remains in custody without bail at the West Valley Detention Center. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, April 13.

If convicted on the federal charges alone, he faces up to 20 years in prison; the state's aggravated arson charge could carry additional significant life-term implications depending on the sentencing guidelines.

Kimberly-Clark has indicated it will provide more detailed information on the financial impact during its quarterly update on April 28.