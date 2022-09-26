Woman killed in domestic violence-related shooting in Fontana; suspect sought in Amber Alert

Authorities are actively searching for the suspect who shot and killed a woman during a domestic-violence related incident in Fontana Monday. The suspect is also accused of kidnapping his own daughter, prompting an Amber Alert.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the area of Cypress avenue and Mallory Drive.

According to police, the woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the home. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ John Graziano

The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is believed to be with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna. An Amber Alert was issued for Savanna on Monday afternoon.

The two are believed to be traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California license plate 44305G2. The Nissan has an overlanding rack over the bed of the truck and has a distinct "Pro-4X" "animal" sticker on the back quarter panel.

Anthony Graziano is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts, according to police.

If you see Graziano, his daughter, or the suspect vehicle, call 911 immediately.