Pre-existing brain condition, not school fight, caused 12-year-old's death, coroner says

The Brief The LA County Medical Examiner ruled that 12-year-old Khimberly Zavaleta died of natural causes from a spontaneously ruptured cerebellar arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a pre-existing birth condition. On February 17, Khimberly was struck in the head by an aluminum water bottle during a bullying-related altercation at school; the LAPD arrested another child on suspicion of murder in April. The medical examiner's office did not connect the head strike to the fatal hemorrhage, prompting the family's attorney to challenge the ruling, while a civil lawsuit against the LAUSD proceeds.



A startling new ruling has upended the case of 12-year-old Khimberly Zavaleta, who died days after being struck in the head with a metal water bottle during a bullying-related altercation.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has determined that her death was actually due to natural causes stemming from an underlying medical condition.

The backstory:

Khimberly Zavaleta, a sixth-grade student at Reseda Charter High School, was struck in the back of the head by a thrown aluminum water bottle during a bullying-related altercation at school on February 17.

She was taken to the hospital with a headache and discharged the same day. Four days later, on February 21, she returned to the hospital in distress and was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage.

Despite undergoing brain surgery and receiving significant medical treatment, she passed away on February 25.

On May 19, the LA County Medical Examiner officially certified her cause of death as a spontaneously ruptured cerebellar arteriovenous malformation (AVM) and her manner of death as natural. An AVM is a rare, pre-existing condition involving an abnormal, fragile tangle of high-pressure blood vessels in the brain that usually forms before birth, according to the Mayo Clinic.

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Prior to this ruling, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that a juvenile suspect was arrested on April 2 on suspicion of murder in connection with Khimberly's death.

That same month, Khimberly's family filed a civil lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), alleging that school staff ignored repeated reports of bullying.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the medical examiner's "natural" manner of death ruling will affect the criminal case against the arrested juvenile, as the LAPD has not yet provided an update on whether the murder charges will be pursued, dropped, or amended.

What's next:

The family's civil lawsuit against LAUSD is moving forward regardless of the autopsy findings.

The LAPD has not yet commented if the case will be re-evaluated in light of the medical examiner's natural death ruling.