Firetruck flips over in Sunland; 2 crew members hurt

A firetruck flipped over in a pileup crash in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was responding to a fire when the crash happened in the 10500 block of North McVine Avenue in Sunland around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

The crash ended up injuring two of the LAFD firefighters at the scene. No civilian injuries were reported, LAFD said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash.