12-year-old arrested in death of classmate hit by metal water bottle in LA
LOS ANGELES - A 12-year-old student is in custody on suspicion of murder following a fatal bullying incident that led to the death of Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa.
The arrest comes amid a legal battle between the victim's family and the Los Angeles Unified School District over claims that administrators ignored repeated warnings of violence.
What we know:
The incident took place on Feb. 17 in a hallway at Reseda Charter High School.
According to a wrongful-death claim, Khimberly was struck in the head with a metal water bottle while attempting to defend her older sister from a group of bullies.
After an initial hospital visit and release, Khimberly was later rushed to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital for emergency brain surgery to address a hemorrhage.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 12-year-old girl dies following alleged Reseda bullying incident; LAPD investigating as homicide
She was placed in an induced coma and died on Feb. 25.
On Thursday, Los Angeles Police arrested a 12-year-old child in connection with the case.
What we don't know:
The identity and gender of the suspect remain confidential due to their age.
While an arrest has been made on suspicion of murder, formal charges from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office are still pending an ongoing investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family of 12-year-old Khimberly Zavaletta to sue LAUSD after fatal bullying incident
It is also unclear if the family will pursue separate legal action against the initial medical facility that released Khimberly on the day of the injury.
What they're saying:
"This arrest is an important step toward accountability, but an arrest alone does not equal justice and does not answer the larger question of how this was allowed to happen in the first place," said Robert Glassman, the family’s attorney.
Glassman emphasized that the mother had reported prior incidents to school officials to no avail, stating, "There must be a hard look at what the adults in charge knew, when they knew it, and why meaningful action wasn’t taken sooner."
An LAUSD spokesperson stated the district does not comment on ongoing litigation.
What's next:
The case remains under investigation by both the LAPD and the District Attorney’s office.
The family’s wrongful-death claim against LAUSD is moving forward.
The Source: This report is based on statements from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office regarding the arrest and investigation. Detailed accounts of the bullying history and the victim's medical timeline were provided through legal filings and direct correspondence from the family's attorney, Robert Glassman, as well as previous FOX 11 reports.