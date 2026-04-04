12-year-old arrested in death of classmate hit by metal water bottle in LA

The Brief A 12-year-old was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder following the death of a classmate at Reseda Charter High School. Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa, 12, died Feb. 25 after being struck in the head with a metal water bottle during a bullying incident. The family has filed a wrongful-death claim against LAUSD, alleging officials failed to stop months of documented physical abuse and harassment.



A 12-year-old student is in custody on suspicion of murder following a fatal bullying incident that led to the death of Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa.

The arrest comes amid a legal battle between the victim's family and the Los Angeles Unified School District over claims that administrators ignored repeated warnings of violence.

What we know:

The incident took place on Feb. 17 in a hallway at Reseda Charter High School.

According to a wrongful-death claim, Khimberly was struck in the head with a metal water bottle while attempting to defend her older sister from a group of bullies.

After an initial hospital visit and release, Khimberly was later rushed to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital for emergency brain surgery to address a hemorrhage.

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She was placed in an induced coma and died on Feb. 25.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Police arrested a 12-year-old child in connection with the case.

What we don't know:

The identity and gender of the suspect remain confidential due to their age.

While an arrest has been made on suspicion of murder, formal charges from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office are still pending an ongoing investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family of 12-year-old Khimberly Zavaletta to sue LAUSD after fatal bullying incident

It is also unclear if the family will pursue separate legal action against the initial medical facility that released Khimberly on the day of the injury.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is an important step toward accountability, but an arrest alone does not equal justice and does not answer the larger question of how this was allowed to happen in the first place," said Robert Glassman, the family’s attorney.

Glassman emphasized that the mother had reported prior incidents to school officials to no avail, stating, "There must be a hard look at what the adults in charge knew, when they knew it, and why meaningful action wasn’t taken sooner."

An LAUSD spokesperson stated the district does not comment on ongoing litigation.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation by both the LAPD and the District Attorney’s office.

The family’s wrongful-death claim against LAUSD is moving forward.