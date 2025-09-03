'Ketamine Queen,' accused of selling fatal dose to Matthew Perry, set to plead guilty

The Brief A woman known as the "Ketamine Queen" is expected to plead guilty to illegally selling the drug that led to actor Matthew Perry's death. Jasveen Sangha, the final defendant in the case, faces up to 65 years in federal prison for charges that include distribution of ketamine resulting in death. The story also reveals that Sangha's ketamine may have been involved in another man's death in 2019, and that she was a major drug dealer.



A woman known to her customers as the "ketamine queen" is expected to plead guilty in Los Angeles federal court to illegally selling the ketamine that killed actor Matthew Perry in October 2023.

What we know:

Jasveen Sangha, 42, is expected to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

According to plea agreements, Sangha sold ketamine to Eric Fleming, a friend of Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.

On October 28, 2023, Iwamasa injected Perry with at least three shots of Sangha's ketamine, causing the actor's death.

Sangha also admitted to selling ketamine to another man, Cody McLaury, in August 2019. McLaury died hours later from an overdose.

A search of Sangha's residence in March 2023, months before Perry's death, found various drugs, including methamphetamine, ketamine, and cocaine, along with a money-counting machine and other drug paraphernalia.

The backstory:

Perry, who struggled with addiction, died of a fatal ketamine overdose on October 28, 2023. He was 54.

The five defendants in the case were charged in an 18-count indictment in August 2024.

Besides Sangha, four other defendants have also pleaded guilty.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Two physicians, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, also pleaded guilty.

Court documents state that Plasencia illegally distributed ketamine to Perry on at least seven occasions and taught Iwamasa how to inject the drug.

Chavez, in turn, is accused of writing a fraudulent prescription to obtain the ketamine he sold to Plasencia for distribution to Perry.

What they're saying:

According to prosecutors, Perry was paying $2,000 per vial of ketamine, while his dealers were paying just $12 per vial.

In text messages to Chavez, Plasencia allegedly discussed how much to charge Perry for the drug, stating, "I wonder how much this moron will pay."

Sangha's attorney, Mark Geragos, provided a brief statement, saying his client was now "taking responsibility for her actions."

What's next:

The other four defendants are awaiting sentencing. Chavez is scheduled for sentencing on September 17, Fleming on November 12, Iwamasa on November 19, and Plasencia on December 3.

Upon entering her guilty plea, Sangha will face a maximum of 65 years in federal prison.

Her sentencing date has not yet been announced.