Matthew Perry death: 'Ketamine Queen' accused of selling fatal dose to 'Friends' star to plead guilty

Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," has been charged with selling "Friends" star Matthew Perry the drug that led to his death.

Sangha, 42, became the fifth and final defendant charged in Perry’s overdose death.

The "Ketamine Queen" struck a plea deal after originally pleading not guilty and will avoid a trial which was planned for August.

"Ketamine Queen" pleads guilty

Dig deeper:

Sangha agreed to plead guilty to:

1 count of maintaining a drug-involved premises

3 counts of distribution of ketamine

1 count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury

Other people who have been charged in Perry’s death include:

Mark Chavez, 55, of San Diego1 count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine

Erik Fleming, 55, of Hawthorne1 count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death

Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, of Toluca lake1 count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death

Salvador Plasencia, 43, a.k.a. "Dr. P," of Santa Monica4 counts of distribution of ketamine

What's next:

Sangha will officially change her plea to guilty at an upcoming hearing, where sentencing will be scheduled, prosecutors said. She could get up to 45 years in prison.

Matthew Perry dies due to overdose

The backstory:

Perry struggled with addiction for years, dating back to his time on "Friends," when he became one of the biggest stars of his generation as Chandler Bing.

He starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC’s megahit series.

The actor had been using the drug through his regular doctor as a legal, but off-label, treatment for depression, which has become increasingly common.

Perry, 54, sought more ketamine than his doctor would give him. He began getting it from Plasencia about a month before his death, then started getting still more from Sangha about two weeks before his death, prosecutors said.

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home by Iwamasa on Oct. 28, 2023. The medical examiner ruled that ketamine, typically used as a surgical anesthetic, was the primary cause of death.