‘Not Like Us’: NBA stars Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozen join Kendrick Lamar on stage
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The summer of Kendrick Lamar continues.
Lamar, often referred to by fans as "K Dot," did not disappoint during his Juneteenth celebration at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.
The "Pop Out" concert was a true homecoming for the Grammy Award-winning rapper who grew up in Compton.
The evening was filled with surprises and featured cameos from artists such as Dr. Dre, YG, ScHoolboy Q, and Jay Rock.
In addition, NBA fans were thrilled when fellow LA natives and NBA All-Stars Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozen joined him Lamar on stage for his chart-topping hit "Not Like Us."
Lamar saved the fan-favorite for last and as an encore, concertgoers said on social media he performed it an additional four times to their delight.
Amid his beef with Drake, he continues to dominate the charts. "Not Like Us" shattered records and became the first rap song to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. It’s a feat he accomplished in just nine days.