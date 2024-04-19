Kawhi Leonard injury update: LA Clippers remain ‘hopeful’ he’ll be available for Game 1 in Mavs series

The Los Angeles Clippers gave an update about Kawhi Leonard’s status ahead of Game 1 in the first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, officially listing him as "questionable." The series kicks off Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.

With Leonard’s injury status remaining up in the air, Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, said he wants "to be as transparent as possible."

Leonard, a six-time All-Star, missed the final eight games of the regular season due to inflammation in his right knee. Frank said the two-time NBA Finals MVP has been dealing with the inflammation for three weeks and that it started during the team’s last East Coast road trip.

"He’s doing everything, our medical staff is doing everything to get the inflammation down, so he can play. Progress has been made," Frank told reporters. "We’re hopeful it’s going to get there."

Injuries during the postseason have notoriously plagued the Clippers, and since signing Paul George and Leonard, the two haven’t been fully healthy in the playoffs at the same time since 2020.

Last year, George missed the playoffs entirely and Leonard played in two playoff games before being ruled out with a right knee strain. After they were eliminated in a five-game series against Phoenix, it was revealed Leonard suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee.

However, Frank clarified that this isn’t the same injury Leonard suffered during last year’s postseason. "We’re dealing with inflammation…everything is solid and intact. So, it’s just the inflammation."

When asked about a potential timetable for his return, Frank could not provide a definite answer but said they remain optimistic.

"The one thing I share with you is that inflammation is unpredictable. So, we’d love to have a crystal ball…but you just control what you can control. Hopefully, the inflammation reduces in a short amount of time and he’s back on the court. That’s the goal."

He added Leonard has been doing everything he can to prepare, including doing the mental work and watching film.

"There’s no one more frustrated than Kawhi who desperately wants to be out there to play," Frank said. "He doesn’t catastrophize things, he doesn’t glorify things. You just take it for what it is and remain optimistic."

Earlier this season, the Clippers went all-in for a blockbuster trade to acquire James Harden.

In the event Leonard isn’t available, Frank remains confident about what the team can accomplish.

"We have a very confident group, we’re a very capable group. But we’re hopeful Kawhi’s going to play. But at the same time, if by any chance he can’t play Game 1, we feel very, very good about our group. That’s why we built a team of really talented guys who have a ton of experience, future Hall of Famers who’ve been in these situations before. And guess what? As frustrating as it is, for Kawhi, for our team, just in terms of dealing with this, it’s the reality around the NBA."

In addition, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said he will make adjustments as needed.

"Hopefully Kawhi is available for every game but if he’s not, we’ll be ready," Frank said.