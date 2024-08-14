Karla Terron: San Fernando man arrested in LA woman’s 2022 murder

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday an arrest was made in the Dec. 2022 murder of Karla Terron, a Los Angeles woman whose burned body was found on the side of the 99 Freeway in Bakersfield.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Karla Terron: Detectives looking for clues in 2022 murder of LA woman

LASD deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Knox Street in San Fernando just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. An arrest warrant was issued and 30-year-old Juan Figueroa, who investigators have identified as a suspect, was arrested.

It's unclear what charges Figueroa faces as those details were not immediately released by officials.

Investigators believe there are other suspects involved in the case.

An autopsy revealed her cause of death to be from multiple stab wounds. According to the sheriff's department, Terron was last seen alive at the VFW bar on Hagar Street in San Fernando on the evening of Dec. 16, 2022. Detectives say she then went to a home in San Fernando.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Detectives believe her body was then transported from San Fernando to Bakersfield in a 2021 Honda CRV. That vehicle has been recovered and analyzed by authorities. Officials say they found DNA evidence indicating that her body was in the rear cargo compartment.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or has information on the case is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips online.