Karla Terron: Detectives looking for clues in 2022 murder of LA woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in solving the 2022 murder of a San Fernando woman.

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 4:58 AM, the body of Karla Terron was found engulfed in flames on the southbound lanes of State Route 99 at the Hosking Road off-ramp in Bakersfield.

An autopsy revealed her cause of death to be from multiple stab wounds. According to the sheriff's department, Terron was last seen alive at the VFW bar on Hagar street in San Fernando on the evening of Dec. 16, 2022. Detectives say she then went to a home in San Fernando.

Detectives believe her body was then transported from San Fernando to Bakersfield in a 2021 Honda CRV. The vehicle has been recovered by authorities, but no arrests have been made in the case.

At a news conference Thursday morning outside the VFW, LASD Lt. Michael Modica urged anyone who may have information on the case to call detectives.

"We definitely have people of interest we are looking into," Modica said.

Modica said Terron's cell phone is still missing, and he urged anyone who found a cell phone around the time of her disappearance to contact detectives.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or has information on the case, is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

City News Service contributed to this report