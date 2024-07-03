Fashion Island: Innocent woman killed in robbery gone wrong while shopping identified

The woman who was killed during a robbery gone wrong at Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach has been identified by authorities.

On Wednesday, the victim who was struck by the suspects' vehicle was identified as 68-year-old Patricia McKay who police say was visiting the area from New Zealand with her husband. The incident is still being actively investigated.

On Tuesday, Newport Beach Police Sgt. Steve Oberon, said McKay and her husband were walking outside the mall near the Barnes & Noble store around 3:30 p.m. when they were approached by two male suspects who attempted to rob them. A struggle ensued, during which the woman was dragged into the parking lot area, where she was subsequently run over by the suspects' white Toyota Camry driven by a third suspect, Oberon said.

The three suspects fled the area in the white sedan and a pursuit ensued onto the northbound 405 Freeway into Los Angeles County.

Newport Beach Police officers were assisted by several neighboring agencies including Huntington Beach Police, California Highway Patrol, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

During the course of the pursuit, the suspect vehicle stopped at a location in Cypress, where one suspect fled on foot and was soon located and arrested by responding officers.

The suspect vehicle continued into LA County, where the two remaining suspects abandoned the vehicle and took off running before being taken into custody.

The suspects booked for homicide and armed robbery charges were identified as 26-year-old Leroyernest Joseph McCrary of Compton, 18-year-old Jaden Cunningham of Lancaster, and 18-year-old Malachi Eddward Darnell of Los Angeles.