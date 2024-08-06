Man on parole arrested for 'random' murder of woman at Lake Elsinore Walmart

Authorities on Tuesday revealed new details surrounding the horrific stabbing death of an employee inside a Lake Elsinore Walmart.

The incident happened Aug. 5 around 7 a.m. at the store in the 29000 block of Central Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, 29-year-old Lonnie Hilton from Wildomar, allegedly stabbed 65-year-old Jessica Morales multiple times in what authorities called a "random event" as the two did not know each other prior to the incident.

Morales died at the scene.

"She was a really good person. Great friend. Everybody loved her," said one coworker, who wished to remain anonymous. The coworker mentioned that Morales had worked at Walmart for over 25 years and was a loving mother and supportive friend.

Hinton later turned himself in at the sheriff's station and was arrested for murder and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center.

According to authorities, Hinton was released from state prison earlier this year for a robbery and was on active parole at the time of the alleged crime. Deputies noted that Hinton had recently served time for burglary but could not specify the duration of his sentence or why he was released.

Lonnie Hilton was arrested for murder in connection with the death of 65-year-old Jessica Morales. / Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Authorities are not looking for any other suspects in connection with Morales' fatal stabbing.

In a statement, Walmart said, "We're heartbroken by what has happened at our Lake Elsinore store. The facility will remain closed as we work with police during their investigation. We offer our condolences and support to the family during this difficult time and will continue working with our associates, providing support as needed."

No further details were released.

Anyone with information can call Investigator K. Farag or Investigator D. Robertson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951–955–2777.

