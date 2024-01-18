Kanye West's teeth now titanium dentures worth $850K: report

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is apparently into heavy metal now.

On Wednesday, Ye shared a picture on Instagram of what appeared to be metallic dentures. The titanium implants were worth a whopping $850,000, the Daily Mail reports.

In a second picture, West compared his new mouthpiece to the character Jaws from the James Bond movies "The Spy Who Loved Me" and "Moonraker," who had metal teeth.

According to the Daily Mail, West's teeth were completely removed and replaced with custom titanium dentures by Beverly Hills-based dentist-to-the stars Dr. Thomas Connelly, and cosmetic dental technician Naoki Hayashi.

Shortly after West shared his news with his 18.7 million followers, Dr. Connelly reposted West's story to his own page. Dr. Connelly, however, denied the report West's natural teeth were removed.

"He did not have his teeth removed. He still has a full dentition," he told Complex.

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Hayashi also shared a photo of an article on his Instagram, apparently suggesting West's teeth were removed and replaced with dentures.

"Kanye West!!! New fashion!!" Hayashi wrote.

"The technical term is fixed prosthodontics. They are fixed and permanent. This goes way beyond veneers or grills. It’s quite unlike anything that has been done before," a person close to Ye told The Washington Post. "It’s experimental dentistry to say the least."

The prosthodontics were designed by Ye and a team of dentists and cosmetic surgeons, the Post reported.

Ye previously told Vanity Fair he removed his bottom teeth instead of replacing them with diamonds, which he had previously claimed on an episode of "The Ellen Degeneres Show," because he "didn’t feel like having to take them out all the time."

People were quick to share their thoughts on Ye's titanium dentures.

"this up there with Lil Uzi Vert putting that diamond on his forehead," one person commented on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"looks like he just put a gum wrapper over his teeth," another said.

"Homie turning into a real life Bond villain," someone else commented.

"Wow, Kanye really went all-in on his dental bling!" another person chimed in.

This comes as Ye is preparing for the release of his new album, "Vultures," on Feb. 9. TMZ reports Ye also filmed a video in which he reportedly apologizes for past antisemitic comments. That video will reportedly be released simultaneously with his new album.

