Kamala Harris endorses Karen Bass for LA mayor re-election

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris has endorsed Karen Bass for re-election, citing record-low crime rates and a historic two-year decline in homelessness. The endorsement arrives just weeks before the June 2 primary, where Bass is running on a platform of affordability and infrastructure reform. Despite the endorsement, Bass faces a competitive field where reality personality Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman are currently leading in total funds raised.



Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has officially endorsed a candidate in the crowded Los Angeles mayoral race, throwing her support behind incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

What we know:

Mayor Karen Bass is currently seeking re-election as the city heads toward the June 2 primary election. Bass has stated her campaign remains focused on the following:

Affordability: Tackling the rising cost of living in the city.

Infrastructure: Repairing and modernizing L.A.’s city systems.

Public Safety: Implementing strategies to make Los Angeles safer.

Other influential leaders to endorse Bass for re-election include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Adam Schiff.

Also, it was recently reported that reality star Spencer Pratt and Councilwoman Nithya Raman are currently leading the race in fundraising efforts.

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What they're saying:

In a statement released Monday, May 4, Harris praised the mayor's track record over her first term.

"Mayor Karen Bass is the leader Los Angeles needs right now," Harris said. "She has done what so many said couldn’t be done — the first-ever two-year decline in homelessness, reducing crime to levels this city hasn’t seen since the 1960s, and refusing to back down when the federal government came after our neighbors. She has my full support for re-election."

"I am deeply honored to have the support of Vice President Kamala Harris, who has spent her career fighting for the people of Los Angeles and our country," Bass said. "Her endorsement is a reflection of what we’re building together: a Los Angeles that is safer, more affordable, and unafraid to fight for its values," Bass said in response.