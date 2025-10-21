DHS: Undocumented immigrant, U.S. Marshal shot during ICE operation in South LA

The Brief Officials said a U.S. Marshal and a suspect were shot during a federal operation in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Federal officers opened fire after the suspect reportedly attempted to escape. Both the suspect and the marshal were taken to the hospital for their injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.



Southern California authorities said a U.S. Marshal and a suspect were shot and wounded during a federal operation in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

A federal official said the shooting was reported around 8:50 a.m. in the 400 block of E. 20th Street in South LA’s Historic South-Central neighborhood.

While in the area, federal agents surrounded and boxed someone inside a vehicle. Sources told FOX News that federal officers opened fire when the suspect allegedly rammed into federal vehicles in an attempt to escape.

The marshal was reportedly shot in the finger while the suspect was shot in the left arm. They were both taken to an area hospital for treatment. An official with the U.S. Marsals Service said the marshal was in stable condition.

The Los Angeles Police Department said none of their officers were involved in the operation. However, LAPD officers were providing traffic control at the scene.

High school placed in lockdown

Santee High School was temporarily placed on lockdown after shots were fired. The following message was sent to the school community:

The lockdown has been lifted. All students and staff are safe, and our campus remains open for instruction.While law enforcement remains in the area due to an ongoing investigation unrelated to our school, please rest assured that there is no evidence of a credible threat to our campus. We are also aware of a photo circulating that shows Homeland Security in front of our school earlier today; please note that federal immigration enforcement agents did not come on campus, nor did they make any requests of the school.Region East and the Los Angeles School Police Department will remain on site to provide continued support, and mental health services are available for any student or staff member who may need them.We remain committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of our school community and appreciate your continued support. We will share additional updates on dismissal. If you have any questions, please contact us.

DHS provides a statement

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security provided a statement to Bill Melugin with FOX News.

"This is a developing situation and information is preliminary: During a targeted enforcement traffic stop in the Los Angeles area, an [undocumented immigrant]—who had previously escaped from custody—attempted to evade arrest yet again. ICE law enforcement officers, assisted by U.S. Marshals, pulled the [undocumented immigrant] over in a standard law enforcement procedure. The [undocumented immigrant] weaponized his vehicle and began ramming the law enforcement vehicle in an attempt to flee. Fearing for the safety of the public and law enforcement, our officers followed their training and fired defensive shots. The [undocumented immigrant] was shot in the elbow and one law enforcement officer was shot in the hand by a ricochet bullet. Both are in the hospital."

The statement continued to say, "These are the consequences of conduct and rhetoric by sanctuary politicians and activists who urge [undocumented immigrants] to resist arrest. Resisting arrest puts the safety of [undocumented immigrants], law enforcement, and the public at risk. Our law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them, including vehicle rammings by [undocumented immigrants]. We are once again calling on sanctuary politicians, agitators, and the media to turn the temperature down and stop calling for violence and resistance against ICE law enforcement."

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.