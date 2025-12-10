Expand / Collapse search

Driver hospitalized after LAUSD bus catches fire under 210 Freeway

By
Published  December 10, 2025 12:45pm PST
Lake View Terrace
FOX 11
School bus catches fire

An electric school bus caught fire in the Lake View Terrace area underneath the 210 Freeway.

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Unified School District bus driver was hospitalized after a school bus caught fire underneath the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday, authorities said. 

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officials said the bus driver reported that the bus he was operating caught fire near the 210 Freeway and Osbourne Street in the Lake View Terrace area. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed flames coming from the bus and heavy smoke that could be seen from the freeway as LA City firefighters worked to knock down the blaze.

Thankfully, no students were on board at the time of the fire. However, the driver was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The name of the bus driver has not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lake View TerraceLAUSD