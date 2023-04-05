LAPD searching for suspect after boy loses leg in hit-and-run crash

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after a 13-year-old boy lost his leg in a hit-and-run crash in the Boyle Heights area.

On March 30, around 3:30 p.m., Joshua Mora was crossing Whittier Blvd., within a marked crosswalk, when a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Whittier Blvd. collided with him, the LAPD said.

New video of the crash released by the LAPD shows the motorcyclist fall to the ground, as the bike slid approximately 80 feet before stopping. The motorcyclist gets up, before taking off from the scene.

The unidentified suspect then got back on his bike and fled eastbound on Whittier.

Mora was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. According to a GoFundMe created to help with his medical expenses, he lost his leg as a result of the crash. Family members are now trying to help raise funds to help towards his recovery and possibly to help pay for a prosthetic leg.

Joshua Mora. (Credit: GoFundMe)

No detailed description of the suspect was provided. The motorcycle is described as black, with damage that occurred during the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Traffic Detective Daniel Ramirez, at (213) 833-3713 or e-mail 39299@lapd.online. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-2228477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.