LAPD looking for motorcyclist who critically injured teenager during hit-and-run

A 13-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a motorcyclist in the Boyle Heights area.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on March 30 at the intersection of Whittier Blvd. and Orme Ave. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the boy was crossing Whittier Blvd., within a marked crosswalk, when a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Whittier Blvd. collided with him.

The pedestrian fell to the ground. The suspect lost control of the motorcycle, fell to the ground, and slid approximately 80 feet before stopping, police said in a statement.

The suspect then got back on his bike and fled eastbound on Whittier. The teen was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries and was listed in critical condition.

No detailed description of the suspect was provided. The motorcycle is described as black, with damage that occurred during the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Traffic Detective Daniel Ramirez, at (213) 833-3713 or e-mail 39299@lapd.online. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-2228477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.







