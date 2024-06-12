Johnny Wactor's family, friends call for justice as killers remain on the run

The friends and family of slain "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor are gathering together Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles to call for justice and urge city officials to offer a reward for information leading to his killers - who remain on the run nearly three weeks after his death.

The 37-year-old was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 25 as he was walking with his co-worker, later identified as Anita Joy, toward his car after ending his bartending shift at the Level 8 bar/restaurant.

That's when the two interrupted three alleged thieves. The suspects were in the process of stealing Wactor’s catalytic converter when "without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals," police said.

"There was no, ‘Back off or will shoot,’" Anita Joy told FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "Johnny, as a man and as someone walking with me and protecting me – he was right by my side."

"Johnny's family and friends are urging local community leaders to explore legislative and municipal actions that will hopefully not only lead to breakthroughs in Johnny's case, but that will also help make the city that Johnny chose to call home safer. This should be important to us all," organizers of the event said.

The group is marching to City Hall, demanding Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass assist with the investigation by offering a minimum $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.

Police have since released limited information on those three suspects, only that they were all wearing dark clothing and were last seen driving away in a dark-colored sedan northbound on Hope Street, where the fatal shooting occurred.

"He was a person you don’t see every day," said Grant Wactor, Johnny’s brother. "He touched a lot of hearts from the Atlantic to the Pacific."

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."

"Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone," he said. "He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever," his agent David Shaul said.

A fundraiser has been created to help support Wactor's family.

Anyone with information about the suspects was urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.