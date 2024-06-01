'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor's final moments before shooting allegedly over catalytic converter

A witness shares the final moments of her friend and "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor's life.

FOX 11 spoke with Anita Joy, who worked with Wactor at a downtown Los Angeles bar, Level 8. The two had just finished their shifts and were walking back to their cars back on May 25. As they were walking, they spotted a masked person trying to steal a catalytic converter from Wactor's car, and the suspect ended up firing shots at Wactor.

Joy said there was no warning during the encounter between Wactor and the alleged catalytic converter thief.

"There was no, ‘Back off or will shoot,’" she said. "Johnny, as a man and as someone walking with me and protecting me – he was right by my side."

Joy recalled the moments where Wactor's body flew backwards toward her after the actor got shot.

"I just say to him, I'm like, "Johnny, you OK?" And the only thing he said was "No. Shot." And I had blood on my hands. So I rip open his shirt and he has a wound in his chest."

Wactor was ultimately pronounced dead.

"They tried to get a catalytic converter and they took down [Wactor's] life instead," Joy said. "As I laid him down, he was already slipping away."

Wactor had worked at Level 8 when he was between acting gigs. Nearly a week after the shooting, Level 8 posted on social media vowing to improve safety. Below is a statement issued by the business on social media:

"Since we opened, we have provided the option for security escorts to the nearby parking lot to our staff after hours. And in light of this tragic incident, we have been talking to our team and professionals in the field, and are actively researching additional safety measures for our staff. We understand that a tragedy such as this impacts everyone differently and profoundly. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone at Level 8."

RELATED: Wactor's death prompts DTLA bar to enhance safety measures

As of June 1, the three suspects connected to Wactor's murder remain on the run.