Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner hammer out temporary custody agreement amid heated divorce battle

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have come to a temporary agreement regarding the custody of their two children as they work through their divorce.

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, asked a New York court to cancel their impending child custody trial after the pair came to an "amicable resolution" during a four-day mediation period, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The children are set to move back and forth between their parents for weeks at a time through the end of 2023, the court documents stated. Turner will have custody of their two daughters from Oct. 9 through Oct. 21, Nov. 2 through Nov. 22 and Dec. 16 through Jan. 7.

Jonas will have the children from Oct. 21 through Nov. 2 and Nov. 22 through Dec. 16. Both Turner and Jonas are allowed to "temporarily travel" to the United Kingdom or anywhere in the United States during their time with the children.

Representatives for Turner and Jonas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the estranged couple later wrote in a joint statement. "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Shortly following the divorce announcement, things turned ugly when Turner sued Jonas in a New York court over custody of the children. She claimed she learned of the divorce filing "through the media," and said the marriage broke down "very suddenly" following "an argument" that occurred on the "Cake by the Ocean" singer's 34th birthday.

Turner accused Jonas of "the wrongful retention" of their daughters for multiple days. The actress said Jonas' attorney, Thomas J. Sasser, acknowledged that the pop star wouldn't give up the kids' passports or "consent for the children to return home to England."

According to Turner, the couple had previously decided England would be the family's "forever home," but Jonas had the two children with him on his North American tour while the actress worked on a project. Turner had "hesitation" about this "temporary agreement."

At the time, a representative for Jonas released a statement disputing Turner's filing.

The statement claimed Turner had the children at the time in New York City, and after the two met to discuss custody, they had come to an agreement. However, "less than 24 hours later," Turner informed Jonas she wanted to move the children permanently to the United Kingdom, the representative stated.

Jonas is "seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is, of course, also OK with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.," according to the statement.

While the divorce drama plays out, Turner has been staying in a New York City property owned by Taylor Swift . The "Midnights" singer had her own relationship with Jonas in 2008. The songs "Last Kiss" and "Mr. Perfectly Fine," both written by Swift, are believed to be about their short-lived romance.

These days, Turner seems to have become a part of Swift's girl squad. The two have been photographed out and about multiple times. Turner recently joined Swift, Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes and others for dinner in New York. The next day, the group appeared at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to cheer on Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift's rumored new boyfriend.

