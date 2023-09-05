Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4-year marriage

article

It's official - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage.

Jonas filed a petition for divorce in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Tuesday, according to public records. The petition is classified as a "dissolution of marriage with children."

The couple, who share two children together, has been experiencing "serious problems" for the past six months, with Jonas' team reportedly already meeting with two Los Angeles-area divorce lawyers, according to TMZ.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce imminent, TMZ reports

The publication reported Jonas has been allegedly caring for their two children "pretty much all of the time" even while on tour with brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas. The trio kicked off their world tour on Aug. 12 in New York and will wrap up in North America on Dec. 9 before resuming the tour in February overseas.

The couple first began dating in 2016 and were engaged a year later.

At the time, Jonas celebrated the happy moment and posted a photo to Instagram showcasing Turner wearing her new engagement ring, with the caption reading "she said yes."

SUGGESTED:

The couple wed in 2019 - twice. They first eloped in Las Vegas in May the same night of the Billboard Music Awards. Their second wedding was held a month later with friends and family in France.

They welcomed their first daughter in 2020, and their second in 2022.

Speaking to British Vogue last year, Turner shared her journey to motherhood.

(L-R) Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hol Expand

"I simply cannot leave the house without a snack for her because then my life would be made a living hell and I would get yelled at by my child," she joked.

Jonas told People that he felt "a little less nervous" about welcoming a new addition.

"You really don’t know what to expect … but I’m just excited," he said, noting that children were "such an amazing part of life."