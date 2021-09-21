Jo Lasorda, widow of Dodgers’ Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda, dead at 91

article

Jo Lasorda, the widow of Dodgers’ Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda, has died, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday. She was 91.

Jo passed away Monday evening at her Fullerton home surrounded by loved ones, according to the Dodgers.

She was born Joan Miller on March 14, 1930, in Greenville, South Carolina. Jo met her to-be husband Tommy Lasorda at a Greenville Spinners minor league game. The two were married on April 14, 1950, and were married for 70 years.

Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93 on January 7, 2021. He suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his Los Angeles area home and was rushed to a local hospital where he died, officials said.

Jo leaves a daughter, Laura, and a granddaughter, Emily Tess. She is survived by one sister, Gladys Reeves of Greenville, South Carolina.

Funeral services are pending.

