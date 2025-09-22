Return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' delights LA protesters, free speech advocates

The Brief ABC announced the return of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after a week-long suspension. The show's return was met with support from fans, politicians, and union representatives, but faced opposition from Sinclair, the largest ABC affiliate group.



"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is back! That was the gleeful announcement from supporters who've been keeping a vigil outside the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood ever since his show was suspended last week.

The decision to reinstate the show was announced by ABC on Monday. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," the network said.

Tickets for the LA shows Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are available online, with the show set to go to New York for a week afterward.

The announcement comes after numerous rallies and protests in support of Kimmel, including one today in front of the Dolby Theatre. Featuring local and state politicians, along with representatives from unions representing actors, writers, and musicians, the support for Kimmel was unequivocal, even if interrupted by occasional protesters supporting the show's demise.

It's unclear if all ABC affiliates will resume airing the program. Sinclair, the nation's biggest ABC affiliate group, said they were in discussions with ABC "regarding the network's commitment to professionalism and accountability" and have previously demanded not only an apology from Kimmel but a donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA.

No comment from Kimmel as of this writing.