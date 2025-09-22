Jimmy Kimmel to return to late-night after ABC suspension

article

The Brief ABC is reinstating Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, which will return to air on Tuesday. The show was indefinitely suspended after Kimmel's controversial comments abjout the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The reinstatement follows public pressure from hundreds of Hollywood stars and a warning from a top FCC official.



Controversy of Charlie Kirk comments

What we know:

Kimmel was indefinitely suspended by ABC after he made comments in a monologue about the death of Kirk, who was killed on September 10.

Kimmel stated that "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk" and that "the MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

The decision to reinstate the show was announced by the network on Monday, who said, "we have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

Kimmel has hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" since 2003.

Potential crackdown on comedians?

The backstory:

Kimmel's suspension came during a period of shifting dynamics in late-night television, including the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show.

His suspension also occurred while the Trump administration has been actively pursuing actions such as lawsuits and other pressure tactics against the media industry.

Before his suspension, Kimmel had expressed concerns about a potential crackdown on comedians in an interview with "Variety," saying, "well, you’d have to be naive not to worry a little bit. But that can’t change what you’re doing."

‘Attack on free speech’

What they're saying:

The backlash to Kimmel's comments was swift, with two of ABC's largest affiliate owners, Nexstar and Sinclair, threatening to pull his show from their stations.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on social media, posting that the suspension was "great news for America" and calling for other late-night hosts to be fired.

Brendan Carr, head of the Federal Communications Commission, issued a warning prior to the suspension, stating, "we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

In support of Kimmel, more than 430 Hollywood and Broadway stars signed an open letter from the American Civil Liberties Union, urging Americans to "fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights" and arguing that it is "a dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg of ABC's "The View" also weighed in, saying, "no one silences us."