2 Jewish men reportedly shot leaving synagogue in 24-hours in Pico-Robertson area

An investigation is underway after two Jewish men were reportedly shot in 24 hours as they were leaving their synagogues in Los Angeles' Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11's Phil Shuman that both of the victims were shot at from moving cars, but at this time, they have not determined that the two shootings are connected.

The first shooting happened Wednesday just before 10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Shenandoah Street. The victim, a man in his 40s, was trying to get in his car when the suspect pulled up in an unknown vehicle and drew out his handgun, firing at the victim, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The LAPD said the suspect in the first shooting was described as an Asian man with a mustache and goatee. No vehicle description was available.

The second shooting happened in the 1600 block of S. Bedford Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the LAPD. The victim was a male in his 70s who is currently in stable condition. The suspect was seen driving away in an older model black or brown Hyundai sedan.

A community member who knows one of the victims said she believes the Jewish community is being targeted.

In response to the two shootings, Agudath Israel, an American organization that represents Haredi Orthodox Jews, said it is "greatly concerned over two shootings on consecutive days victimizing Orthodox Jews leaving their synagogues following morning prayers" and has been in contact with the LAPD and other local officials regarding the situation.

"While we do not yet know who the shooter(s) are, if the cases are related, or what the motivations may have been, Agudath Israel feels that these incidents should be investigated as hate crimes until we know otherwise. In the meantime, we ask all Los Angeles institutions to be especially vigilant in the days ahead. We pray for the complete recovery of the victims of these shootings," the statement read.

"These attacks against members of our Jewish community are unacceptable," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on Twitter, adding that her office is closely monitoring the situation and working with local community leaders to ensure the safety of all Angelenos.

Lili Bosse, the mayor of Beverly Hills, said that the Beverly Hills Police Department is placing extra security around houses of worship in the city after news of the two shootings.

The investigation is ongoing.