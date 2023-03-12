'Jersey Shore' star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola' returning to show

article

She's back!

An OG cast member is headed back to "Jersey Shore."

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will appear on the reboot "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" this season, the MTV show teased on its Instagram page.

"She's still the sweetest b**ch you'll ever meet," the Instagram caption read along with a photo of the 35-year-old sitting in front of a green screen. It's unclear at this time how many episodes on which she'll appear, or the extent of her involvement.

Giancola was an original cast member on the show that aired from 2009-2012, which followed Jersey Shore housemates Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Pauly DelVecchio Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

In Season 2, Deena Cortese joined the cast following the departure of Pivarnick.

Giancola was known on the show for her volatile relationship with fellow cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who will not be featured in the upcoming season due to mental health reasons.

Following the announcement that Giancola would not appear in the 2018 show, cast member Cortese, who remain close friends with Giancola, revealed she decided not to be part of the show because she feared Magro would want to get back together.

"Sam told me that he used to call her on blocked numbers, and used to like, be really weird. She was afraid she was gonna get in the house and he would get drunk and spiral and try and get back with her or something," Cortese said.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola attend Intouch Weekly's "ICONS IDOLS Party" on August 25, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Chris Roque/Getty Images for Intouch Weekly) Expand

Magro welcomed his first child with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley that same year.

Giancola, meanwhile, has largely stayed away from reality TV, instead focusing on her clothing boutique, Sweetheart Styles.

