Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck living separately as 'whirlwind of love' is over and 'real life' sets in: source

Nearly two years after tying the knot, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hit a rough spot in their marriage.

As split rumors continue to circulate online, a source told Fox News Digital that the couple is currently living apart.

"He’s living separately from her right now," a source close to Lopez, who married Affleck in July 2022, said.

According to People magazine, Lopez is currently residing in the couple’s $60 million Beverly Hills home while Affleck is staying in a rental a few miles away.

In a photo obtained by Fox News Digital, Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was seen arriving at his Brentwood, California, rental on Saturday to check in on the actor.

"At first it was a whirlwind of love and now that real life is setting in, it’s hard," the source added of the couple. "They are both involved in each other’s kids' lives and consider themselves one big family unit, so it's been hard for everyone."

Reps for Affleck and Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

After 47 days of not being seen together, including Lopez's big night at the Met Gala earlier this month, the couple attended an event on May 16 together to support their children. According to People magazine, they both arrived separately, but were each wearing their wedding rings at the event.

Then on Sunday, the A-list couple was photographed, shining bright smiles together in a car driving in Los Angeles.

However, one day later, Affleck skipped out on his wife's big movie premiere for the Netflix film, "Atlas."

Prior to this past week, Lopez and Affleck were last photographed together holding hands in New York City on March 30.

A source close to Affleck recently told Fox News Digital that people in his circle are being "tight-lipped" about what's really going on in his relationship.

"Something definitely seems to be up," the source said. "There were projects they were trying to figure out ways to work on together and recently those talks have stopped."

A separate source confirmed that the duo often butt heads when it comes to their parenting styles.

Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

"They've had fights about differences of opinions on raising their kids," the source said. "They have very different parenting styles."

Throughout their love journey over the years, Lopez and Affleck — who originally broke up ahead of their 2003 wedding, but reconnected and got married in July 2022 — have battled many relationship woes.

In her 2024 documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," Lopez got candid about calling off her engagement to the Oscar award-winning actor over 20 years ago.

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," Lopez revealed. "We just crumbled under the pressure. I think we all go along thinking like, 'I'm doing OK. I've been through these things.' If you're like me, you just shake it off and put your best foot forward and just do your thing."

Affleck spoke further about learning to compromise.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" he said in the documentary. "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."

