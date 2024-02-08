VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston doesn't recognize 'Friends' co-star David Schwimmer in Super Bowl ad

Well, this is awkward.

"Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had a brief reunion in a Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats – and the former, known for her role as Rachel in the sitcom, doesn't recognize "Ross" in the commercial.

"Jen!" Schwimmer shouts in the commercial. "Hey."

Aniston looks, shakes off Schwimmer's attempt at a hug and asks if they've met. If you're a fan of Friends, you'll immediately notice the irony of Aniston not recognizing Schwimmer since Rachel and Ross were in an on-off relationship throughout 10 seasons of the show.

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston during Jennifer Aniston hosts the annual benefit for the Rape Treatment Center(RTC) of Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center Center shot on 9-14-2003 at Greenacres in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SG (Getty Images) Expand

Schwimmer even pointed that out.

"Give me a hint," Aniston says in the commercial.

"Worked together for 10 years," Schwimmer responds in the show.

The funny cameo between the iconic TV couple plays part to Uber Eats' theme of "In order to remember something, you've got to forget something else." The commercial goes on to other celebrities – including David and Victoria Beckham, singers Jelly Roll and Usher – pretending to have their own versions of forgetful moments.

In the commercial, David and Victoria Beckham are struggling to remember the pop group the latter was in, Jelly Roll sees a reflection in the mirror wondering how he got tattoos all over his face and then Usher loudly ponders when he'll ever get a chance to perform halftime at a Super Bowl.

"I hope I get to play the halftime show someday, man," Usher said in the commercial.

The big game kicks off Sunday, February 11 and you can catch the in-game coverage on FOX 11 at 5 p.m. and the postgame coverage at 10 p.m.