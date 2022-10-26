Expand / Collapse search

Good Day LA becomes GDL-JAY as Jay Leno guest hosts

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Good Day LA
The legendary Jay Leno -- host of You Bet Your Life -- is joining the Good Day LA team from 9-10 a.m. as our special guest host on Wednesday and Thursday.

Relationship advice from Jay Leno

What's the secret to a happy marriage? Jay Leno shares his take as a married man for over four decades.

Jerry O’Connell joins GDL-Jay

"Pictionary" host Jerry O’Connell makes a special cameo during a special edition of Good Day LA.

Jay Leno's hot take on movies, PCA noms

Jay shares his thoughts on "Top Gun" and more.

'She really inspired me': Jay Leno on his career path to being a comedian

Jay Leno shares what led up to his decision to make a career out of being funny.

Jay Leno guest hosts Good Day LA on FOX 11. (10/26/22) Credit: Josh Kaplan